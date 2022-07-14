Italy’s leader wins confidence vote but coalition in doubt

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate but the future of his government is still in doubt after the 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote, throwing his coalition into crisis. The vote Thursday was 172-39, but 5-Stars senators were absent after confirming they would not participate in the vote on a relief bill for soaring energy costs. Draghi was expected to meet later Thursday with President Sergio Mattarella to decide on the next steps. Mattarella could accept or reject any resignation by Draghi. The president could also ask Draghi to go before Parliament to seek a formal vote on the government itself. If Draghi’s government is unable to continue, the president could call an early election.