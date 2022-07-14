Earthquake shakes Ecuador’s coast, teen killed by power line

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.7 has shaken Ecuador’s coast, and authorities say a teenager was electrocuted by a fallen power line. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck Thursday at a depth of about 80 kilometers (49 miles) and was centered nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the port of Guayaquil. The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said the tremor was felt over most of country, though “weakly” in the mountains. The mayor of the Simón Bolívar canton in the coastal Guayas province says a 16-year-old was killed. He says a high voltage cable fell while the victim was engaged in “a sports activity,” but hae given no further details.

