Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 5:10 pm

Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl’s abortion

KEYT

By TOM DAVIES and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws” in discussing the case. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content