Another contender set for eviction from UK Conservative race

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Britain are set to knock another contender out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As it stands, the contest has six remaining contests, and one will be eliminated on Thursday. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is battling to stave off momentum from junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt. Sunak got the most votes in a first-round ballot on Wednesday, with Mordaunt a strong second. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt is now the favorite to win, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Further rounds of voting will take place next week until just two candidates remain. They will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members.