Univ. of Michigan names experienced leader Ono as president

By LARRY LAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has named Santa Ono as its new president. Ono is president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia. He has led the Canadian school since 2016. Before that, Ono served as president of the University of Cincinnati and senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University. The 59-year-old Ono takes over from Mary Sue Coleman, the school’s interim president. Former Michigan President Mark Schlissel was removed this year after emails were discovered detailing an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate. His appointment was approved in a unanimous vote by the eight-member board of regents. He is the university’s 15th president.