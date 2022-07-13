Thousands protest against Sri Lanka’s new acting president

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president, who fled on a military jet after angry protesters seized his home and office, has appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Wickremesinghe quickly declared a state of emergency to counter swelling protests over the country’s economic and political collapse. His appointment failed to calm thousands of protesters who stormed his office compound on Wednesday demanding he step down. Over the weekend, protesters wanting him to leave politics burned down his private residence. A six-time prime minister, his current term has arguably been the most challenging. He was appointed prime minister in May to help restore international credibility as the government negotiates an economic bailout package.