St. Jude expanding investment for research, additional jobs

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital says it’s increasing its investment by $1.4 billion for a strategic plan that includes programs advancing the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the hospital says the additional funding is part of a six-year expansion plan that launched last year and it will raise the operating and capital budget to $12.9 billion. The new funding will affect scientific operations, clinical care, global medicine and infrastructure. The number of new jobs will increase from from 1,400 to 2,300, while funds for construction, renovation and capital needs will rise from from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion.