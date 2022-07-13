Skip to Content
Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapes

By DEMETRIS NELLAS
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been convicted of raping two men when they were minors. The 57-year-old Dimitris Lignadis was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape. He was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify despite a court decision ordering him to. The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015.

The Associated Press

