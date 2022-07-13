N. Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang’s decision as undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty. North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine. It said Thursday the country’s foreign minister has conveyed to leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk the North’s willingness to develop diplomatic relations. Separatists have controlled parts of both provinces since 2014, and Russia recognized their independence before the invasion began in February. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.