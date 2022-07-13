Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew.

The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher.

In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas.

In recent months, he’s been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes.

But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.