Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged in Ohio with the rape of a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention when a doctor said the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state. The suspect was arraigned Wednesday. Some conservatives such as Ohio’s Republican governor and attorney general questioned whether the case was real. Abortion rights supporters had pointed to the story to highlight fallout from the Supreme Court ruling. An Indianapolis physician told The Indianapolis Star an abortion was provided because the girl couldn’t get the procedure in Ohio. A new law there bans abortions after heart activity is detected.