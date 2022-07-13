LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. Wednesday’s report comes from the advocacy group GLAAD. A majority of LGBTQ people says they’ve faced menacing posts or comments while scrolling online. GLAAD says the tech companies aren’t sharing enough information about how they respond to those attacks and reveal few details about posts or accounts that push hate speech or harass LGBTQ users. Social media platforms have outlined policies designed to prevent LGBTQ users from being harassed, threatened or discriminated against by other users because of their identity.