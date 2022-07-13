Jayland Walker’s funeral follows days of protest in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Akron, Ohio. Akron’s mayor has declared a citywide day of mourning after days of protests over the death of Jayland Walker, who was unarmed when he was killed. Authorities say Walker fled an attempted traffic stop, fired a gunshot from his car during the pursuit, and appeared to make a threatening gesture at the end of the subsequent foot chase. Investigators haven’t confirmed how many rounds were fired or how many times he was shot. The local medical examiner’s office said his body had more than 60 wounds.