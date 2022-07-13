Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says unseasonal rain and flooding have killed at least 39 people — including nine children — in Afghanistan in the past week. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that 14 other people have been wounded. The rain also has caused land to slide and expose unexploded ordnance from decades of war. The mines have been transported to other areas and exploded under controlled circumstances to help prevent more casualties, OCHA said.