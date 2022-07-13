Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham say he wasn’t trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The arguments came in a court filing Tuesday as Graham challenges a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election. Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named in petitions filed last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.