Draghi government stability at risk as Italy’s 5-Stars balk

ROME (AP) — The stability of Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s coalition government is at risk because 5-Star lawmakers say they will not participate in a confidence vote in Parliament. The head of the populist 5-Star Movement, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, announced the no-vote late Wednesday. The vote on a series of measures to help Italians withstand the economic crisis is scheduled for Thursday in the Senate and is tied to a confidence motion. Such confidence motions on government-sponsored bills are designed to ensure allies close ranks, but Conte announced, “We won’t participate in the vote.” It is unclear if Draghi’s government will still command a majority without 5-Star lawmakers.