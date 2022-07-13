Bennison scores winner for Sweden against illness-hit Swiss

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Hanna Bennison came off the bench to score with a thunderous shot and give Sweden a 2-1 win against a Switzerland team affected by illness at the European Championship. Fridolina Rolfö gave Sweden the lead in the 52nd minute when she finished off a slick team move through the center. Switzerland responded immediately with a curling shot from Ramona Bachmann for the equalizer after Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl gave away the ball. Bennison scored the winning goal in the 79th with a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area.