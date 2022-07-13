5 things to know for July 13: January 6, Uvalde, Middle East, Elon Musk, Starbucks



We’re always waiting for something, whether it’s in line for your morning coffee, on hold with customer service, or behind cars in traffic. You may also find yourself waiting for something much deeper, like love or life-changing medical results. So how can we make the act of waiting during stressful periods feel less excruciating? Maybe even fun? Listen to these tips to help you optimize time while stuck in the waiting game.

1. January 6

The latest hearing from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection focused on the links between former President Donald Trump and the far-right extremist groups that were at the vanguard of the violent effort to stop the transition of power and keep him in office, despite his election loss. The panel repeatedly highlighted a Trump tweet from December 2020 to make the case that the former President courted the extremists and saw them as his troops on the ground during the Capitol riot. The tweet claimed that it was “statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” and said there would be a “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th.” Trump infamously added, “Be there, will be wild!” The committee also unveiled evidence showing how Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol had been planned in advance.

2. Uvalde

Leaked surveillance video showing moments of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was published on Tuesday, fueling immense scrutiny over the delayed law enforcement response. The families of the victims reacted with anger and outrage to what is now the clearest account of how officers waited outside a classroom as the gunman continued firing, killing 19 students and 2 teachers on May 24. The video was obtained by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, which published portions of it despite the Texas House Committee already announcing it would publicly release the full video on Sunday after showing it to victims’ family members. Texas officials and families of the victims called the early release of the video appalling and painful to watch. The newspaper, however, defended its decision to publish the leaked footage, saying in a statement that “unrelenting reporting is a way to bring change.”

3. Middle East

President Joe Biden is heading on his first trip to the Middle East as he aims to bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer. Biden will embrace the Trump-era Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries and pursue an expansion of growing Arab-Israeli security and economic ties. People familiar with the matter said Saudi Arabia is also expected to announce this week that it will allow all commercial flights to and from Israel to use its airspace and allow Israel’s Muslim minority to take charter flights directly to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Biden will also fly directly to Saudi Arabia from Israel, a moment that he called a “small symbol of the budding relations” between the two countries.

4. Elon Musk

Twitter has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an effort to force him to follow through with his deal to buy the social media company. This comes just days after Musk told Twitter he wants to terminate his $44 billion acquisition agreement. The deal is now likely headed for a lengthy court battle to determine whether Twitter can force Musk to close the deal and become its owner, or at least get him to pay the $1 billion breakup fee set out in the original agreement. After initially saying he wanted to buy Twitter to eradicate bots, Musk has in recent weeks expressed concerns (without any apparent evidence) that there are more bots on the platform than Twitter has publicly reported. Some analysts, however, have suggested that Musk simply wants an excuse to get out of a deal that now seems overpriced following the downturn in Twitter shares and the overall tech market.

5. Starbucks

Starbucks is planning to close at least 16 locations across various cities, citing safety concerns. “After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate,” a spokesperson told CNN. The stores are in Seattle; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Washington, DC, and Portland, Oregon. They will be closed by the end of July. In a letter to employees this week, Starbucks executives said a rising number of workers are “seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more.” The move comes as Starbucks employees across the country have been voting to unionize.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

See what happens when you put a group of introverted dogs together

Dogs usually unleash their excitement at the park, but these pups clearly fur-got their energy at home. Watch the hilariously awkward dog meetup here.

Nominees announced for the 2022 Emmy Awards

If you’re looking for something outstanding to stream, check out the list of Emmy nominees. We guarantee these shows won’t disappoint.

Fruit found in the US tastes like avocado full of sugar

Who doesn’t love nature’s candy? Let us introduce you to a tasty indigenous fruit known as the pawpaw.

‘Pristine’ 200-year-old mine uncovered, plus items workers left behind

Leather shoes. A clay bowl. A small button. Researchers are calling this incredible discovery a compelling window into the past.

Doorbell camera footage captures unexpected act of heroism

That was a close call… Watch the moment a stranger saved a couple and their eight kids using the Ring doorbell’s communicating feature.

TODAY’S NUMBER

575

That’s how many flights were canceled nationwide on Tuesday, according to the tracking website FlightAware. It was the worst day for flight cancellations in a week due to thunderstorms bearing down on East Coast hubs. Weather disruptions are a regular feature of summer travel, but increased demand and airline staffing shortages have been adding to recent increases in delays and cancellations.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Russian soldiers — and we know this from interceptions of their conversations — are frankly afraid of our Armed Forces.”

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, touting the successes of Western-donated “modern artillery” after his country’s forces struck another Russian ammunition depot on Tuesday. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has approved more than $6 billion in security assistance and recently announced an additional $450 million in military aid. Meanwhile, newly declassified US intelligence indicates that Iran is expected to supply Russia with “hundreds” of drones — including weapons-capable drones — for use in the war, according to White House officials.

