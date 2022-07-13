3 arrested after racist, antisemitic pamphlets blanket town

HORNELL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested on hate crime charges of blanketing a small upstate New York city with white supremacist pamphlets. The police chief in Hornell in New York’s Southern Tier said Monday that the racist literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church. The first flyer was discovered stuck to the door of Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries as people began arriving for Sunday morning services. A church member says the flyer promoted the “Aryan National Army” and included a skull positioned inside a swastika. Two men and a woman were arrested Monday.