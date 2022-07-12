Wild trade Talbot to Senators for Gustavsson in goalie swap

By JOHN WAWROW and DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writers

The Minnesota Wild added another shift to the NHL’s offseason goalie shuffle when they traded Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators for Filip Gustavsson. The Senators had an opening after dealing Matt Murray to Toronto. The Wild intended to bring back Talbot in the same timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury. They used the duo evenly down the stretch on the way to their best regular-season record in franchise history. General manager Bill Guerin changed his mind after re-signing Fleury. He says he didn’t want to create any drama.