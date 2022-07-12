Spain’s running of the bulls: 1 person gored in Pamplona

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — One person has been gored and several people had very close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. As well as the goring, medics treated seven other people on Tuesday for injuries. A bull charged into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground. Another runner was dragged along the ground for several meters (yards) when a bull hooked the man’s jersey on its horn. Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, first made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” Four people in all have been gored during the festival’s six runs bull runs so far this year.