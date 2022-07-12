Russia fines Apple for violating data storage law

By The Associated Press

A Moscow court has fined Apple 2 million rubles (about $34,000) for refusing to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia. Zoom Video Communications and Ookla which runs the internet tool Speedtest were both fined 1 million rubles under the same law. The Russian government has been trying for years to establish greater control over the internet and social media. It’s an effort that has intensified in recent months as it tries to limit the flow of information about the war in Ukraine.