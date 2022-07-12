Report: UK soldiers killed dozens of Afghan detainees

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A BBC investigation has alleged that British special forces killed dozens of detainees in suspicious circumstances during counter-insurgency operations in Afghanistan. Citing newly obtained military documents, the broadcaster alleged that one SAS unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in the southern Helmand province in 2010 to 2011. It also alleged that the former head of U.K. special forces knew about the alleged killings but did not pass on the evidence to a murder inquiry. The Ministry of Defense said the report “jumps to unjustified conclusions from allegations that have already been fully investigated.” The ministry said two independent investigations have looked into the conduct of British forces in Afghanistan and that neither found sufficient evidence to prosecute.