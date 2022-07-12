Red Sox 2B Story hit in hand while swinging, leaves game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left a game at Tampa Bay after being hit by a ball in the hand while swinging. Story has a bruised right hand after being struck there in the fifth inning while offering at a pitch from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber. He dropped his bat and walked up the third-base line, where he was checked by a trainer. Story headed for the clubhouse moments later and was replaced by rookie Jeter Downs, who singled off Kluber. Story is batting .222 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .715 OPS in his first season since signing a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox.