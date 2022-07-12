Poland, Israel improve ties as ambassador starts work

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish president says Poland and Israel have taken a step toward normalizing diplomatic ties as the Israeli ambassador officially presented his credentials in Warsaw. President Andrzej Duda tweeted that he and Israeli President Issac Herzog have “agreed that it’s time to return to normal relations.” He said the “first step” was taken when Israeli Ambassador Yacov Livne officially presented his credentials on Tuesday. Israel expects Poland to appoint an ambassador too and Duda said he hopes it would happen “soon.”