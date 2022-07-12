Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that information. The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.