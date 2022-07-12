LEADING OFF: Ohtani vs Javier, Gonsolin undefeated

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani makes his final start before heading to the All-Star Game and hopes to lead Los Angeles to a better result against Houston’s Cristian Javier, who struck out 14 Angels on July 1. One start after striking out 13 in seven innings to begin a combined no-hitter against the Yankees, Javier upped his career high again with the 14 punchouts during seven innings of one-run ball in the Astros’ 8-1 win at Houston. Ohtani homered for the one run. Ohtani was named to his second straight All-Star Game as a hitter and a pitcher. It’s uncertain if he’ll start on the mound again, like he did last year. He’s been even better as a pitcher this season, entering Wednesday 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA.