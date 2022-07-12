Lawyers: Man convicted in 2015 Paris attacks won’t appeal

PARIS (AP) — Lawyers for the only surviving attacker from the November 2015 terrorist massacre in Paris say their client has renounced his right to appeal his conviction and sentence. Salah Abdeslam was found guilty last month of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise for involvement in the Islamic State group attacks that killed 130 people. Judges of a special anti-terrorist court in Paris sentenced the 32-year-old Belgian to life in prison without parole, the most severe sentence possible in France. His lawyers said Tuesday that Abdeslam’s decision not to appeal doesn’t mean he agreed with his punishment but that he has “resigned himself to it.”