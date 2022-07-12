Harder gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland at Women’s Euros

LONDON (AP) — Pernille Harder scored Denmark’s first goal at the European Championship to secure the team’s first victory, a 1-0 win over Finland. Denmark’s all-time record scorer netted her 69th international goal with a close-range header in the 72nd minute, pouncing after Karen Holmgaard nodded off the crossbar. After being routed 4-0 in its Group B opener by Germany, Denmark is now on three points after the win in Milton Keynes. Finland lost 4-1 to Spain last week and has no points. Germany and Spain meet later Tuesday in Brentford, west London.