Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Investigators say a helicopter crash that killed six people in West Virginia on June 22 occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after taking off. A preliminary report released Tuesady by federal investigators reveals that the Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter impacted the rock face a few miles from Logan County Airport in Amherstdale. National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the cockpit and cabin then crashed into a roadway and a guardrail. Both were consumed by fire. Investigators have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident. A final report could take a year or two to complete.