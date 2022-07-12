Fatal stabbing at Sweden annual event now labeled as terror

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The killing of a woman at an annual political event in Sweden earlier this month is now being investigated as an act of terror. Sweden’s domestic security agency said the 32-year-old man who is in custody on suspicion of the July 6 stabbing is now suspected of “terrorist crimes through murder,” and the agency has taken over the investigation. Swedish broadcaster SVT has reported the suspect has links to a neo-Nazi group. The victim, a medical doctor and psychiatric coordinator for Sweden’s municipalities and regions, was stabbed to death during an annual event taking place in Visby, the main town of the island of Gotland.