Ex-missionary gets 10 years for sex assault of Ugandan girl

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to sexually assaulting a girl while a missionary in Uganda. A federal judge in Macon, Georgia, sentenced 45-year-old Eric Tuininga last week. Tuininga must also pay $20,000 in restitution. Once out of prison, he must spend a lifetime on supervised release as a registered sex offender. Prosecutors say an American citizen contacted the U.S. embassy in Uganda in 2019 and said Tuininga was having sex with Ugandan girls as young as 14. They were under the care of the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Mbale, Uganda. The church says the man was removed from ministry and excommunicated.