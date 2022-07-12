Skip to Content
Defender Carlos Salcedo leaves Toronto’s MLS team

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo is leaving Toronto’s Major League Soccer team. The team says it terminated his contract by mutual consent. Coach Bob Bradley said the 28-year-old Mexican was dealing with a family matter. Salcedo has been traveling back to Mexico, where his wife gave birth last month to their second child. Toronto acquired Salcedo from Mexico’s Tigres in  January. He has made 48 international appearances and was part of El Tri’s 2018 World Cup roster.

