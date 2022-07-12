China protests Taiwan’s VP paying respects at Abe’s memorial

BEIJING (AP) — China has filed a formal protest with Japan over the presence of the Taiwanese vice president at a memorial for assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited by force if necessary and objects to any expression of its independent political identity. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Taiwanese authorities had “latched onto the opportunity for political manipulation” and that Beijing has “made stern complaints” and made clear its position. Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te is the most senior Taiwanese official to visit Japan since Tokyo severed formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1972 in deference to Beijing. He visited Abe’s residence on Monday and was later photographed at the funeral.