Biden fondly recalls less polarized era while hosting picnic

By SEUNG MIN KIM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted hundreds of lawmakers, their families and aides for the first congressional picnic at the White House in three years. Biden spoke fondly Tuesday afternoon of a bygone era in which Democrats and Republicans could get along, despite differing political views. Biden said, “I wish we were able to do more of this so that you all got to know one another well.” The White House says more than 250 lawmakers, including dozens of House and Senate Republicans, attended the picnic on the South Lawn. Also attending were some Cabinet officials and scores of congressional aides.