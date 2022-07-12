5 things to know for July 12: Shinzo Abe, January 6, Gun laws, Covid-19, Sri Lanka



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A spot in the Southern California desert could hold the key to powering all of America’s electric cars. It’s called the Salton Sea — but isn’t really a sea at all. The toxic lake is the most abundant source of lithium on the planet, with enough to power all domestic EV car batteries for decades to come, energy experts say.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Shinzo Abe

Mourners gathered in Tokyo today for the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, four days after he was assassinated in broad daylight. Photos captured the outpouring of grief as people gathered to pay their respects to Abe with flowers, notes and green tea — symbols of help in the afterlife. The private funeral was hosted at the centuries-old Zojoji Temple by Abe’s widow, Akie Abe. Millions around the world have reacted with shock and anguish at how Abe was gunned down during a campaign speech in the central city of Nara on Friday. According to police, the 41-year-old suspect accused of killing Abe had a “grudge” against a church he believed Abe’s grandfather — another former leader of the country — helped to expand.

2. January 6

The House select committee plans to show at a hearing today how right-wing extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, prepared to attack the US Capitol in the days leading up to January 6, 2021. According to committee aides, the hearing will also focus on the roles of former President Donald Trump’s associates, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, who both received presidential pardons after being charged with various crimes. Separately, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, an ally of Trump, is expected to meet Friday with the January 6 committee, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Byrne played an active role in supporting efforts to push baseless claims about the 2020 election, including attending a meeting at the White House to discuss strategies to overturn the election results.

3. Gun laws

President Joe Biden on Monday said gun violence has turned everyday places in America into “killing fields” as he marked the passage of the first significant federal gun safety legislation in 30 years. Biden said the package he signed into law last month represents “an important start,” but falls far short of what he and his party had advocated for to curb the alarming rate of shootings in the US. During his remarks, Biden was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, a father whose son was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “You have to do more than that,” Oliver yelled. As of today, there have been 333 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of the year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

4. Coronavirus

US health officials are urgently working on a plan to allow second Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a senior White House official confirmed to CNN. Second boosters have been authorized for adults 50 and older, as well as some people with weakened immune systems, since late March. But younger adults are eligible for only one booster shot, which was authorized in November. Some experts are concerned that younger adults’ immunity may be waning as Covid-19 cases rise with the dominance of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant. The CDC reports that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants constitute more than 70% of new infections in the country. And while these subvariants may partially escape the immunity produced by the vaccine and prior infection, vaccination still likely protects against severe illness.

5. Sri Lanka

Thousands of protesters have stormed the homes of Sri Lanka’s President and Prime Minister in recent days in fury over the nation’s crippling economic crisis. The protesters have succeeded in forcing the leaders to resign, but refuse to leave the luxury houses until both of them have vacated their roles. Striking images show protesters sprawled on a bed in the presidential palace and barbecuing food on the property. But the most dramatic footage showed protesters swimming in the President’s private pool. It remains unclear how Sri Lanka will overcome rising food costs, fuel shortages and electricity cuts as the country struggles to make debt repayments.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elon Musk said “humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had this clever response.

A tomb linked to King Arthur is being excavated for the first time

Archaeologists are excavating this 5,000-year-old tomb named in honor of the mythical medieval king.

Miles Teller says he’s down to do another ‘Top Gun’ movie if Tom Cruise gives the green light

Maverick, we’re counting on you! On behalf of millions of fans, another “Top Gun” would be a total treat. Am I right? Or am I right?

K-pop group BTS is coming to Disney+ in a major streaming deal

The battle of the streaming platforms rages on. In one corner, Disney is aiming to knock out Netflix by attracting legions of BTS fans around the world.

This is the deepest view of the universe ever captured

Check out this groundbreaking image of distant galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

TODAY’S NUMBER

33%

That’s President Joe Biden’s approval rating according to a new poll, leading to increased speculation about his prospects for reelection. The nationwide survey conducted by the New York Times/Siena College comes as Democratic officials and party leaders have begun to doubt that Biden is their strongest candidate to beat former President Donald Trump — or another GOP candidate — in 2024. But a challenge requires a challenger, and all the Democrats being discussed as potential primary opponents to Biden tell CNN they are ruling out runs.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care.”

— HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the country’s top health official, saying the Biden administration expects providers to continue offering abortion services, despite laws that strictly limit the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the clarifying guidance announced Monday, Becerra said that the federal government can penalize institutions or providers that fail to provide abortions as needed to treat medical emergencies.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Cat Needs His Own Cat-uccino To Begin His Day

You’ve heard of a frappuccino, but what about a cat-uccino? Like many of us, this cat won’t start the day until he has his morning cup! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.