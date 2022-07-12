18-year oil spill in Gulf: 1M gallons collected since 2019

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say 1 million gallons of oil have been collected since April 2019 at the nation’s longest oil spill iste, in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana. The spill began nearly 18 years ago when Hurricane Ivan caused an underwater mudslide that collapsed an oil production platform miles from shore. The Coast Guard says the system it ordered is collecting an average of 900 gallons of oil a day. Earlier estimates ranged from up to 30,000 gallons a day to as little as just a few.