Woman accused in husband’s death returned to US from Italy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A woman accused in the 2002 fatal bludgeoning of her husband in Michigan has been ordered held on a $10 million bond following her return to the U.S. from Italy. Beverly McCallum was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Monday. McCallum had been in custody in Rome since February 2020. She was turned over Friday to sheriff’s deputies at an airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She’s the third and final person charged in the death of Roberto Caraballo, according to the sheriff’s office. Her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, is serving a life sentence, while Ducharme’s friend Christopher McMillan is serving a prison sentence of 15 to 40 years. He agreed to testify against the women.