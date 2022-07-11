US rejects ‘Serbian world’ advocated by Serbian minister

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press Writer

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s interior minister is advocating a “Serbian world” that would unite all Serbs living in the Balkans into a single state, rejecting a U.S. warning that such calls could lead to more tensions in the still-volatile region. He was responding Monday to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade which said that such comments “are not in accordance with the Dayton (peace) Agreement and contradict Serbia’s integration into European structures.” The U.S.-sponsored peace agreement reached in 1995 ended a bloody Bosnian war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless. That war was also fueled by Bosnian Serb demands to hand over territory to Serbia.