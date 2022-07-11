UN to monitor Ukraine war for violations against children

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it will start monitoring the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa’s central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report Monday that those four new conflicts have been added to 21 conflicts that the U.N. was already monitoring for violations of the rights of children. The U.N. said it verified nearly 24,000 “grave violations” against children in 2021, including over 1,300 committed previously.