UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15th this year and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report released Monday — World Population Day — said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

The U.N. projects the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s.

It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.