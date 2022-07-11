UN envoy to seek longer, expanded truce in Yemen civil war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he plans to explore the possibility of a longer and expanded truce with the country’s warring parties in the coming weeks. Hans Grundberg said Monday an extension could be a good step in moving toward a cease-fire in the country’s eight-year civil war. He didn’t provide details of the length or expansion he is seeking ahead of the Aug. 2 expiration of the current two-month truce extension. But he told the U.N. Security Council it would also enable the start of serious discussions on the economy, security and priority issues such as revenues and payment of salaries.