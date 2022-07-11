Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Warsaw say they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where over 300 people were taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles. The police said Monday they evacuated the area within 200 meters (yards) of the spot and experts brought in specialized equipment to remove the bomb. The police say it was a powerful device and the situation was “serious.” There were no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt. The incident took place a few blocks from the country’s presidential palace. The situation was back to normal late Monday.