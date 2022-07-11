Nichushkin staying put with Avs; Malkin set to leave Pens

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

One Russian Stanley Cup winner is staying put. Another who has won it three times is looking around the NHL for other options. The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche re-signed winger Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract worth $49 million. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Evgeni Malkin will test free agency rather than re-sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins before the market opens Wednesday. Nichushkin’s deal counts $6.125 million against the salary cap through 2030.