Monsoon rains kill 147 in less than a month in Pakistan

By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ

Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least 147 people, mostly women and children, have died in rain-related incidents in less than a month as monsoons lash the country and trigger flash floods in some areas. Many neighborhoods in the major port city of Karachi remained submerged on Monday, leaving commuters stranded. The rains are said to be almost twice as heavy as the average downpour at this time of the year. They started in mid-June, initially causing havoc in southwestern Baluchistan province, where 63 people have so far died. The National Disaster Management Authority says that of the 147 fatalities, 88 are women and children.