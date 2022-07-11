Keller sharp, Pasquantino HR, Royals beat Tigers in Game 1

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader. Keller permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five. Pasquantino hit a solo homer off Michael Pineda in the fourth to open the scoring. Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553. It was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to miss at least two weeks.