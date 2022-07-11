Judge rules against school board in probe of sex assaults

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by the Loudoun County School Board to shut down a special grand jury investigating the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults. The school board says the special grand jury empaneled by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is politically motivated and illegally usurps the school board’s role in local education. Miyares’ office argued at a hearing Monday in Leesburg that the special grand jury he empaneled is needed to uncover why the school system allowed a boy who had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in one high school to transfer to another school, where he was convicted of assaulting a second girl.