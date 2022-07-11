Italy’s Draghi meets with president amid 5-Star tensions

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Premier Mario Draghi is meeting with Italy’s president to discuss the future of his government amid simmering tensions with a coalition member, the 5-Star Movement. Five-Star lawmakers abstained from a vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday, signaling a lack of support for Draghi’s government. Draghi’s national unity coalition, formed with the aim of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of a broad base of parties. Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose center-right Forza Italia party is part of the coalition, called on Draghi to verify if he still has a viable majority to govern. That prompted the premier to go meet with Italy’s president.