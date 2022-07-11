Hungarian nationalist PM Orban to deliver speech at CPAC

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist prime minister will speak at a conference of prominent U.S. conservatives, the latest sign of tightening relations between Hungarian and American conservatives. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office said Monday he has been invited to give an opening address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 4. In power since 2010, Orban has come under intense criticism in the European Union for rolling back democratic institutions under what he calls an “illiberal democracy.” But his tactics have won him popularity at home as well as the admiration of some American conservatives, who like his tough stance on migrants and LGBTQ issues.