Copenhagen shopping mall where gunmen killed 3 reopens

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several hundred shoppers and employees have stood for a minute of silence inside the Copenhagen mall where three people were killed when a gunman opened fired eight days ago. The huge Field’s shopping center reopened Monday for the first time since the shooting. The victims were killed on July 3, by a 22-year-old Danish man who apparently selected victims at random. The motive remains unknown but police have ruled out terrorism. The suspected gunman is being held in pre-trial custody on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.